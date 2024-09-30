DFP Urges International Intervention To Prevent Bloodshed In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has strongly condemned the ongoing bloodshed perpetrated by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiri people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, DFP spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed grave concern over the fresh killings of Kashmiri youth in Kulgam and Kuthwa districts, tearing apart the Modi regime’s normalcy mantra in the territory.
“The Indian occupation forces have a notorious track record of murdering Kashmiri youth in staged encounters,” Iqbal stated, denouncing the continued bloodbath and target killings.
“The unabated killings and extrajudicial executions are a deliberate attempt to create a climate of fear and intimidation among the Kashmiri people,” Iqbal added.
The DFP spokesman urged the international community to take immediate notice of the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and pressure India to stop its brutal suppression of the Kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom.
The DFP spokesman emphasized that India’s actions are a blatant violation of international norms and human rights, with over 96,347 people killed by Indian forces since January 1989. The killing fields of IIOJK are a stark reminder of the suffering endured by Kashmiris for 77 years.
“Freedom from Indian occupation is the only way to end the people’s sufferings,” Iqbal stressed. “India cannot subjugate and terrorize Kashmiris through wanton killings”.
