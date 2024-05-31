DFP Welcomes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Military’s Remarks On Kashmir
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), led by incarcerated senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has welcomed the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif’s remarks on Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement issued in Srinagar, the DFP spokesman Advocate Arshad Iqbal thanked Shahbaz Sharif for seeking the world community’s attention towards the pain and plight of the Kashmiri and Palestinian people.
It may be recalled here that in his remarks on Thursday, the Pakistan premier demanded that the international community should play its proactive role to ensure that the people of Palestine and IIOJK are granted their right to self-determination.
The DFP spokesman also expressed his profound gratitude to Pakistan’s military leadership for condemning the bloodbath of the people of Palestine at the hands Zionist regime and expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination.
Notably, Pakistan’s military top brass during a meeting in General Headquarters, Rawalpindi, on Thursday expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in UNSC resolutions. The country’s military leadership also expressed complete solidarity with the people of Palestine and condemned serious human rights violations and war crimes being perpetrated in Gaza.
