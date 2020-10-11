DFPO, a modern face of Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana on Sunday said that the Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPO) were the modern face of Pakistan Post. Talking to APP, he said from exterior branding to furniture and digital devices, the DFPOs aimed to uplift the brand image of 'Pakistan Post' adding that all these locations were equipped with tools and technology to offer premium postal services to the customers as well as a seamless experience regardless of the locality or size of the franchise.

He said that each our Digital Franchise Post Office operated a single ubiquitous digital booking platform and make use of the barcode labels to identify, track and bill the customers for the respective postal service. "Existing postal system offers a mix of manual and digital booking whereas DFPOs shall use uniform booking" he added