DFPO Franchisees Entitles 10 % Commission For Booking Postal Products

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 02:50 PM

DFPO Franchisees entitles 10 % commission for booking postal products

Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) Franchisees are entitled 10 per cent commission for booking of postal products, however, mail pickup and delivery should be handled by Pakistan Post Foundation or its authorized transport agent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) Franchisees are entitled 10 per cent commission for booking of postal products, however, mail pickup and delivery should be handled by Pakistan Post Foundation or its authorized transport agent.

"In cases where the franchisee is authorized to deliver mail to the tagged post office, an additional commission shall be sanctioned up to a maximum of 10% for such mail handling," an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said that PPF Logistics Division strives to integrate value-added products and services for DFPO branches. These include e-commerce, financial services, insurance and others. Commission structure on these products shall be communicated from time to time with all franchisees.

Pakistan Post Foundation (Logistics Division) is the custodian of DFPO Program duly mandated under license from Pakistan Post Office Department (PPOD).

More Stories From Pakistan

