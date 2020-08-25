UrduPoint.com
DFPO Introduces A Modern Postal System

Tue 25th August 2020

DFPO introduces a modern postal system

Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) introduced a modern postal system with top-notch services and improved customer experience

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Digital Franchise Post Office (DFPO) introduced a modern postal system with top-notch services and improved customer experience.

According to Pakistan Post's press release, 40 DFPO branches were set up in Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the pilot program. Many of these have already started operations.

Pakistan Post introduced the concept of Digital Franchise Post Office and adopting modern technology to serve its customers and a biometric would be installed at all offices with computerization.

The press note further said that these would also be expanded to villages and Pakistan Post would have own e- commerce system which will not only make postal services as transparent but also will improve the efficiency.

