DFPO Offers All Postal, Financial Services To It's Customers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPOs) is offering all postal services both domestic and international as well as more than 200 financial services to it's customers.

The DFPO program is gaining popularity due to which more than 20,000 entrepreneurs applied for the Franchises.

An official told APP that Pakistan Post has granted special permission to offer a host of exciting value-added products and services such as photostat, sale of items such as stationary, confectionary, grocery, mobile accessories, stamp vending, notarization and any other product/service not competing with services of Pakistan Post. This will encourage more entrepreneurs to join the program and start a profitable and respectable business with a very small capital investment.

He said since inception of program, more than 2200 Digital Franchises have set up in various major cities.

He said the successful applicants were also provided a month long training about the state-of-the-art technology infrastructure. These Digital Franchise Post Offices provide quality of services at par with the private courier services at extremely competitive prices.

The DFPO program has been launched in line with the current government's vision to reform the state institutions and transform Pakistan Post into a profitable organization; living up to its potential and legacy of service excellence that has kept it alive as a household name in every corner of the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

