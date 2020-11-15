UrduPoint.com
DFPO Program Introduced As Master Franchisee Of Pakistan Post

Sun 15th November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPO) program has been introduced by Pakistan Post Foundation Logistics Division (PPFLD) as the master franchisee of Pakistan Post.

Director General Pakistan Post Muhammad Akhlaque Rana told APP that DFPOs are equipped with a digital booking platform and mail is handled and shorted by dedicated staff and technology driven process.

"Our technology and trained staff is there to ensure service quality at par with modern private courier services at much lower prices", he added.

He said that this program would ensure an effective track and trace facility on all articles booked from DFPOs and customers would enjoy peace of mind by having a complete visibility of their articles at each step throughout the article journey.

More Stories From Pakistan

