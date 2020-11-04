DFPOs equipped with multiple features to streamline booking, tracking, delivery

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPOs) are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and feature a comprehensive digital platform to streamline booking, tracking and delivery of the articles.

An official of DFPO told APP on Wednesday that not only that these Digital Franchise Post Offices provide quality of services at par with the private courier services at much lower prices; but are also encouraged and equipped to provide various value-added products and services not available/offered by Pakistan Post.

He said that Pakistan Post Foundation and Pakistan Post have extended the portfolio of products and services offered through the DFPO locations in line with its vision to make it a profitable venture for franchises.

He said that this enables our franchisees to not only offer Pakistan Post's services, but a host of other products and services such as the sale of stationery and confectionery, grocery, mobile accessories & top-up, utility bills, ETO services, revenue stamps and challans, fee collection, attestation as well as any other product/service carrying potential in the given locality.

"Our technology and trained staff is there to ensure service quality at par with modern private courier services at much lower prices", he said.