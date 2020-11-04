UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DFPOs Equipped With Multiple Features To Streamline Booking, Tracking, Delivery

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:50 PM

DFPOs equipped with multiple features to streamline booking, tracking, delivery

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPOs) are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and feature a comprehensive digital platform to streamline booking, tracking and delivery of the articles.

An official of DFPO told APP on Wednesday that not only that these Digital Franchise Post Offices provide quality of services at par with the private courier services at much lower prices; but are also encouraged and equipped to provide various value-added products and services not available/offered by Pakistan Post.

He said that Pakistan Post Foundation and Pakistan Post have extended the portfolio of products and services offered through the DFPO locations in line with its vision to make it a profitable venture for franchises.

He said that this enables our franchisees to not only offer Pakistan Post's services, but a host of other products and services such as the sale of stationery and confectionery, grocery, mobile accessories & top-up, utility bills, ETO services, revenue stamps and challans, fee collection, attestation as well as any other product/service carrying potential in the given locality.

"Our technology and trained staff is there to ensure service quality at par with modern private courier services at much lower prices", he said.

Related Topics

Technology Mobile Sale Pakistan Post Post

Recent Stories

AJK President makes a fervent appeal for maintaini ..

2 minutes ago

Camon 16 Launches In Pakistan Unveiling The Releas ..

11 minutes ago

President Trump claims victory but decides to go t ..

13 minutes ago

Trump or Biden? Americans await results for winner ..

30 minutes ago

Trump accuses democrats of stealing Elections 2020

1 hour ago

Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia arrives in Islama ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.