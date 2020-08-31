DFPOs equipped with state-of-the-art technology, feature a digital platform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPOs) are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and feature a comprehensive digital platform to streamline booking, tracking and delivery of the articles.

An official of DFPOs told APP on Monday that not only that these digital franchise post offices provide quality of services at par with the private courier services at much lower prices; but are also encouraged and equipped to provide various value-added products and services not available/offered by Pakistan Post.

He said that Pakistan Post has its presence in each city, town and locality of the country and has its outreach to the entire population.