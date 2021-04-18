UrduPoint.com
DFPOs To Uplift Brand Image Of Pakistan Post

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Digital Franchise Post Offices (DFPOs) has been aimed to uplift the brand image of Pakistan Post by bringing in the uniform booking system and services.

"At Digital Post Offices, our trained staff was there to ensure service quality at par with the modern private courier services at much lower prices", an official of Pakistan Post told APP.

He said the existing postal system offers a mix of manual and digital booking, whereas DFPOs were using uniform booking system.

The official said the entire new network was equipped with a digital booking platform and mail was handled and sorted by dedicated staff and technology driven processes.

"This ensures an effective track and trace facility on all articles booked from DFPOs and customers enjoy peace of mind by having a complete visibility of their articles at each step throughout the article journey", he added.

