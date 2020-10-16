DG Abdul Aleem Lashari to hold additional charge of Director Archives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Abdul Aleem Lashari, an officer of Ex-PCS (BS-19), Director General (DG) (Culture), Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Director (Archives), Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Department till further orders.

This was stated in a notification issued here on Friday.