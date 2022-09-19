DG ACE asked to cancel transfer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :District Monitoring Officer NA-108 Syed Basit Ali has directed Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to cancel the transfer orders of Director Anti-Corruption Faisalabad Ayyub Khan.

In a circular issued here on Monday, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had imposed a ban on all types of transfers and posting in district Faisalabad till completion of by-election in NA-108, scheduled for October 16.

He said that transfer orders issued by the DG ACE Punjab were a clear cut violation of Election Commission of Pakistan's orders.