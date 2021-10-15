DG ACE holds open court in Faisalabad

Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Gohar Nafees held 'Khuli Kutchehry'(open court) here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Gohar Nafees held 'Khuli Kutchehry'(open court) here on Friday.

He listened to at least 48 complaints of people and issued orders on the spot for their redress.

He directed officers concerned to complete the inquiries timely and file cases against corrupt elements.

He said that stern legal action would be initiated against the officials involved in corruption."Steps were underway to transform society corruption free",the DG maintained.

On the occasion,Director Anti-Corruption Wahid Arjumand Zia and other officers were also present.