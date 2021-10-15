UrduPoint.com

DG ACE Holds Open Court In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:11 PM

DG ACE holds open court in Faisalabad

Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Gohar Nafees held 'Khuli Kutchehry'(open court) here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Gohar Nafees held 'Khuli Kutchehry'(open court) here on Friday.

He listened to at least 48 complaints of people and issued orders on the spot for their redress.

He directed officers concerned to complete the inquiries timely and file cases against corrupt elements.

He said that stern legal action would be initiated against the officials involved in corruption."Steps were underway to transform society corruption free",the DG maintained.

On the occasion,Director Anti-Corruption Wahid Arjumand Zia and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Court

Recent Stories

Afghan Interim Gov't Not Reflecting Plurality of V ..

Afghan Interim Gov't Not Reflecting Plurality of Views in Society - Putin

16 seconds ago
 PTI govt focusing to increase IT exports : Farrukh ..

PTI govt focusing to increase IT exports : Farrukh

17 seconds ago
 PHA plants over 300,000 saplings under Clean & Gre ..

PHA plants over 300,000 saplings under Clean & Green program

19 seconds ago
 DC Abbottabad distributes Kissan Card among farmer ..

DC Abbottabad distributes Kissan Card among farmers

20 seconds ago
 HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s large ..

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s largest smartphone photography cont ..

18 minutes ago
 Three Power Plants in Northern Kazakhstan Experien ..

Three Power Plants in Northern Kazakhstan Experience Unexpected Stoppages

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.