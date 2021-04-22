UrduPoint.com
DG ACE Sindh Seeks Role Of Principals Of Govt Colleges To Resolve Anti-corruption Deptt Issues

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Usman Ghani Siddiqui has called upon the principals of government colleges to resolve the issues related to anti-corruption department.

He was talking to a delegation led by Prof. Nadeem Haider, Principal, Islamia College, Karachi, met Usman Ghani at his office here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the members of the delegation informed Usman Ghani Siddiqui about their problems.

The Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh assured the members of the delegation that their legitimate issues would be resolved and said that for better liaison another meeting would be held with the concerned officers so that all issues could be resolved amicably.

Usman Ghani Siddiqui added, " We respect the teachers,We can't even think of disrespecting them."He said that every legitimate complaint of the principals would be removed. If any officer or official of the anti-corruption department was interfering or harassing without any reason, legal action would also be taken against him, he added.

