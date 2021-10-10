UrduPoint.com

DG ACE To Hold Open Katchehri On Oct 12

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

DG ACE to hold open katchehri on Oct 12

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Muhammad Goher Nafees will visit Bahawalpur and listen to people at open katchehri at ACE Bahawalpur Office on October 12.

According to a press release issued by ACE Bahawalpur the schedule of visit of Director General, Anti-Corruption has been received.

According to the schedule, DG, ACE Punjab will visit Bahawalpur on October 12 where he will attend an open katchehri at ACE Bahawalpur office.

He will listen to people about their complaints submitted with ACE Bahawalpur and will issue directives on them on the occasion.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Bahawalpur October

Recent Stories

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet&#039;s birthday

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

3 hours ago
 Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

10 hours ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.