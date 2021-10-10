DG ACE to hold open katchehri on Oct 12

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Muhammad Goher Nafees will visit Bahawalpur and listen to people at open katchehri at ACE Bahawalpur Office on October 12.

According to a press release issued by ACE Bahawalpur the schedule of visit of Director General, Anti-Corruption has been received.

According to the schedule, DG, ACE Punjab will visit Bahawalpur on October 12 where he will attend an open katchehri at ACE Bahawalpur office.

He will listen to people about their complaints submitted with ACE Bahawalpur and will issue directives on them on the occasion.