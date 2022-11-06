DG Agri, DC Mardan raid on sub-standard, unregistered fertilizers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Agriculture Extension Jan Muhammad Khan and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif on Sunday conducted a joint operations with the Department of Agriculture, Mardan Extension Department of the district administration by taking 311 sacks of sub-standard and unregistered fertilizers into custody.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Junaid Khalid, along with the representatives of Agriculture Extension Department, on a secret tip, visited the fertilizer warehouse at Babini Road, Par Hoti, Mardan and checked the quality and records of the fertilizer available on the spot.

A total of 311 sacks of unregistered Nitrophos and Moonstar SSP fertilizers have been taken into custody by the government. The seized fertilizers were transferred to Model Farm Service Center where quality testing of fertilizer would be done.

They warned that strict legal action would be taken against those involved in its sales after identifying the owners.

Additional Assistant Commissioner HQ has said that action would continue against non-standard and unregistered fertilizer manufacturers and those who charge excessive prices.