DG Agri Research felicitates Advisor Social Welfare

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Director General Agriculture Research Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Abdul Bari on Monday called on Advisor to the CM on Social Welfare, Malik Liaqat Ali here at his office.

On the occasion, DR Abdul Bari felicitated Malik Liaqat Ali on assuming the charge as Advisor to the CM on Social Welfare.

A press release said both discussed developmental schemes and exchange views on addressing public issues on swift basis.

The both also expressed the resolve to expedite work on ongoing development projects in Dir Lower and complete them on urgent basis for public welfare.