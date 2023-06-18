DG Agri urges farmers to avail facilities through 'Kisan Sahulat Centres'

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of Agriculture (Extension) Punjab Dr Muhammad Anjum Butar on Sunday said that the provincial government had established 'Kisan Sahulat Centres' for the facilitation of farmers and urged them to visit these centres to avail facilities.

During his visit to 'Kisan Sahulat Centre' Liaqatpur on Sunday, he said that the provincial government had established these centres for farmers where good quality pesticides, fertilizers and other agriculture-related equipment had been made available at controlled rates for the facilitation of farmers.

He said that farmers could get all the basic needs of crops at this point. He also inspected the quality of pesticides, and fertilizer and also directed dealers to display price lists of their products at prominent places.

Earlier, presiding over a meeting of agriculture officers at Rajanpur, the DG of Agriculture Punjab said, "The cotton crop has entered a sensitive phase where special attention must be given to the crop for getting the best production." He directed relevant officials to aware farmers about water scouting, pest scouting, pesticides and fertilizers.

Director of Agriculture (Extension) DG Khan Mehr Abid Hussain, Deputy Director (DD) Naveed Asmat Kahloon, DD of Rajanpur Muhammad Asif, Assistant Director (AD) of Pest Warning Rahat Hussain Rashid and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.