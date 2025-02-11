DG Agriculture Dept reviews preparation of historic Sibi Mela to start on Feb 13

Director General Agriculture Extension Balochistan Masood Baloch on Tuesday visited the Sibi Exhibition Ground to review the preparations for the historic Sibi Mela starting from February 13

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Director General Agriculture Extension Balochistan Masood Baloch on Tuesday visited the Sibi Exhibition Ground to review the preparations for the historic Sibi Mela starting from February 13.

He was accompanied by Director Adaptive Research Shaukat Ali Baloch and Deputy Director Sibi Ghulam Mustafa.

On this occasion, the DG Agriculture Balochistan expressed satisfaction over the preparations for the Sibi Mela and appreciated the efforts being made by the Agriculture Department.

The DG Agriculture said that orders have been issued to form various teams and especially to all the district deputy directors to set up stalls of agricultural commodities at the exhibition ground

so that all the farmers of Balochistan could actively participate in the exhibition competitions of fruits, vegetables, dry fruits and livestock in the Sibi Mela in a timely manner and make the historic Sibi Mela a grand success.

The Department of Agriculture will organize special exhibitions and seminars to familiarize farmers with modern agricultural technologies and research developments, including various seeds and their cultivation methods.