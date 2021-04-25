UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Agriculture Predicts For Better Cotton Crops During Current Year

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

DG Agriculture predicts for better cotton crops during current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Agriculture Punjab Dr Anjum Ali Butter said that due to dry weather this year, better cotton crop would be expected and agriculture department will ensure seed monitoring.

DG Agriculture expressed these views while talking to Chairman PCGA and other members during visit to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association PCGA house here on Sunday.

He said that cotton crop was damaged due to the weather shift, but this year the weather will be favourable for the cotton.

He further said that the Pakistani growers will also get support in terms of rates at international market.

He informed that the government has allocated Rs three billion for white fly control and Rs 3 billion for cotton seed subsidy which is being released.

Anjum Ali Butt said that farmers are being registered for the Kisan card and subsidy will be paid to cotton growers through e-vouchers. With regard to PB Roops, funds of about Rs 600 million have also been released to CCRI which will boost the cotton crop.

Agriculture department will provide complete information through television, radio, newspapers and others.

He hoped that six million cotton bales target will be achieved in Punjab this year.

PCGA Chairman Dr Jassu Mal assured that they would work together for the promotion of cotton.

He said that the availability of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at subsidized prices to the farmers through the issuance of Kisan Card is appreciable step by the government.

PCGA is committed for the promotion of cotton to strengthen the economy and through practical measures it will be made possible to increase the cotton production, he added.

Former Chairman PCGA Haji Muhammad Akram, Sohail Mehmood Haral, Sheikh Asim Saeed, executive member Khawaja Arshad, Chaudhry Khalid Bashir and secretary general Asif Khalil were were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Punjab Agriculture Visit Sunday Market Cotton TV Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

20 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

35 minutes ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.