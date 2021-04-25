DG Agriculture predicts for better cotton crops during current year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Director General Agriculture Punjab Dr Anjum Ali Butter said that due to dry weather this year, better cotton crop would be expected and agriculture department will ensure seed monitoring.

DG Agriculture expressed these views while talking to Chairman PCGA and other members during visit to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association PCGA house here on Sunday.

He said that cotton crop was damaged due to the weather shift, but this year the weather will be favourable for the cotton.

He further said that the Pakistani growers will also get support in terms of rates at international market.

He informed that the government has allocated Rs three billion for white fly control and Rs 3 billion for cotton seed subsidy which is being released.

Anjum Ali Butt said that farmers are being registered for the Kisan card and subsidy will be paid to cotton growers through e-vouchers. With regard to PB Roops, funds of about Rs 600 million have also been released to CCRI which will boost the cotton crop.

Agriculture department will provide complete information through television, radio, newspapers and others.

He hoped that six million cotton bales target will be achieved in Punjab this year.

PCGA Chairman Dr Jassu Mal assured that they would work together for the promotion of cotton.

He said that the availability of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides at subsidized prices to the farmers through the issuance of Kisan Card is appreciable step by the government.

PCGA is committed for the promotion of cotton to strengthen the economy and through practical measures it will be made possible to increase the cotton production, he added.

Former Chairman PCGA Haji Muhammad Akram, Sohail Mehmood Haral, Sheikh Asim Saeed, executive member Khawaja Arshad, Chaudhry Khalid Bashir and secretary general Asif Khalil were were also present on the occasion.