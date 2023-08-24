Open Menu

DG AIMH Visits BTTN Office

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Director General, Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) Agha Masood Akram visited the Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) office here on Thursday

In his welcome remarks, the Head of BTTN introduced DG AIMH to the Faculty of Research and the workplace. Executive Director, Dr. Zafar Khan briefed on BTTN`s progress, aims, objectives and achievements.

He provided a detailed account of BTTN's organizational structure and framework of research.

He pointed that BTTN is currently focusing on strategic, political, economic, and most specifically the socio-economic issues of Balochistan. BTTN has produced numerous research articles, policy papers and a considerable number of opinion articles on contemporary issues.

DG AIMH lauded the efforts of the institute in promoting the culture of research in the province, which, according to him, is a crucial step in informing and empowering the people of the region and is a dire need of the hour.

He appreciated the efforts and achievements of BTTN attained in such a short time and expressed his best wishes for the progress of BTTN and Balochistan.

During the interactive session, he introduced AIMH, its vision and scope while defining it not to be precisely a Think Tank but a cousin to it.

He said that the mission of AIMH is to record, preserve and promote the military history of Pakistan, act as a centre of excellence for the study of military history, and provide a forum for open-source intellectual input to the Pakistan Army on contemporary affairs, through two-way interaction with civil society.

