DG, ANF briefs Interior Minister on narcotics control

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Aneeq ur Rehman Malik Tuesday brief caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Buti regarding efforts being made for narcotics control.

All departments will have to work together to save the nation from the curse of drugs, the minister said adding the role of ANF in this regard was very important.

He appreciated the recent raids of the force and arrests of drug peddlers along with recovery of drugs from their possession.

The minister also directed to take strict action against those involved in drugs business.

He said Pakistan would be made a drug free country while the young generation to be protected from the menace for healthy society.

Sarfraz Bugti said the government would provide all kind of support in that regard.