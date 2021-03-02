UrduPoint.com
DG ANF Calls On Secretary Narcotics Control

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Maj Gen Arif Malik DG ANF Tuesday called on Federal Secretary Narcotics Control Capt (R) Akbar Hussain Durrani and discussed introduction of modern technology in drugs demand reduction and rehabilitation as a force multiplier.

The secretary spelled out his vision of a drugs free society, said a news release issued here.

Durrani urged all segments of society for joining hands with the government in tackling this monstrous challenge which threatens to destroy the health and well being of the youth.

It was agreed that keeping in view the vision of federal government "we have to address this issue as it was tackled during pandemic (Covid-19 ) by NCOC otherwise the spreading trends with introduction of synthetic drugs will cause irreparable loss to the society in general and the youth in particular."The secretary emphasized that use of modern gadgetries and development of apps in social media would help in the arrest of crime.

