DG ANF Directs Strict Monitoring To Stop Drugs Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 04:00 PM

DG ANF directs strict monitoring to stop drugs smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Major General Ghulam Shabber Narejo has directed the authorities concerned to strictly monitor International flights at all airports and deal with the smugglers of narcotics with iron hands.

According to an ANF spokesman, chairing a meeting of the Force Commanders held here the other day, the DG directed the Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drugs in educational institutions.

The spokesman informed that the DG expressed satisfaction on overall organizational performance of ANF, progress on counter narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention and awareness programs and treatment of drug addicts at ANF drug treatment centers was comprehensively reviewed during the meeting.

Current drug situation and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drugs were also analyzed and the DG instructed the authorities to take stringent measures against drug use in educational institutions.

He also directed to come hard on absconders and proclaimed offenders in drug offences and emphasized on taking proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking and disruption of drug supply.

Besides, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.

/395

