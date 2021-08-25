DG ANF visits Regional Headquarters, discusses operational matters of force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Ghulam Shabbir Narejo Wednesday visited Regional Headquarters Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and acquired briefing about working and professional matters of the force.

Upon arrival, he was received by Force Commander, Muhammad Farooq and staff officers.

The Director General also acquired briefing about operational and professional matters of the force.

He also appreciated performance and efficiency of the force and stressed to further increase productivity. He said that steps should be taken to create awareness among people about perils of drug addiction besides developing a liaison with parents and students for their orientation adding it is need of the hour that people joins hands for noble cause and strive for total elimination of drugs from the society.