DG ANF Visits SCC To Strengthen Trade Practices For Controlling Drug Trafficking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:19 PM
Director General of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Major General Abdul Moeed, HI(M), visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce(SCC) for an interactive session with its office bearers and key members of the business community, said ANF spokesperson on Wednesday
During the session, he shared with the participants ANF’s ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking both nationally and internationally.
He also dwelt on ANF’s role in facilitating export and import processes while ensuring strict drug control measures.
The initiative was meant to strengthen trade practices while ensuring preventive measures against narcotics trafficking.
Around 80 members of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce attended the session and shared candid views and suggestions to counter drug trafficking.
ANF is committed to its mandate of creating a drug-free society.
"One Nation, One Destination: Drug Free Pakistan."
