DG Anti corruption pays surprise visit to Multan region office, reviews performance

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chatha paid surprise visit to Anti-Corruption Multan region office here on Sunday and reviewed the performance of officials.

DG Anti corruption also made inspection during his visit.

He appreciated the performance of the Regional Director Anti corruption Malik Rashid Naimat Khokhar over deciding pending cases, inquiries and complaints for last many years on merit during short time and advised him to work with more dedication and hard work.

Regional Director Anti-Corruption Multan decided over 1100 complaints, more than 130 inquiries and over 30 cases on merit during the short period.

DG Anti corruption Sohail Zafar issued directions to all officials to take more strict measures against the elements involved in corruption after inspection.

He also issued orders for arrest of the corrupt elements in about 15 more cases.