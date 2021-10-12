UrduPoint.com

DG Anti-corruption Punjab Listens To People's Complaints In Open Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 08:13 PM

DG anti-corruption Punjab listens to people's complaints in open court

Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Gohar Nafees visited Regional Office Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Gohar Nafees visited Regional Office Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

Director Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah and inquiry officers from all three districts were also present.

The DG anti-corruption Punjab held an open court on the occasion in which he listened to the complaints of people.

He said that Anti-Corruption Punjab was taking all possible steps for addressing the grievances of all the people especially senior citizens and women.

Gohar Nafees said there is an anti-corruption app and Prime Minister's Citizen Portal for filing complaints online.

Anti-corruption Punjab is giving immediate response through these apps and citizens are giving positive feedbacks.

During the visit, a briefing was also given by the Inquiry Officers on their performances.

The DG anti-corruption said that no concessions should be given to corrupt government officials. He said that embezzlement of state property should be dealt with iron hands and recovered property should be submitted to the national exchequer.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Women All From Government Court

Recent Stories

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face educa ..

SPEA discusses requirements for face-to-face education

45 seconds ago
 RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 202 ..

RAK CP praises success of UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

59 seconds ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

Eid Milad-un-Nabi rally held in Sukkur

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complain ..

Abu Dhabi Labour Court settles collective complaint of 84 workers

31 minutes ago
 DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certifi ..

DEPD organizes one window camp, issues 135 certificates to disable persons

26 minutes ago
 Court adjourned reference against private company

Court adjourned reference against private company

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.