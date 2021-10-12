Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Gohar Nafees visited Regional Office Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur here on Tuesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Gohar Nafees visited Regional Office Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur here on Tuesday.

Director Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas Shah and inquiry officers from all three districts were also present.

The DG anti-corruption Punjab held an open court on the occasion in which he listened to the complaints of people.

He said that Anti-Corruption Punjab was taking all possible steps for addressing the grievances of all the people especially senior citizens and women.

Gohar Nafees said there is an anti-corruption app and Prime Minister's Citizen Portal for filing complaints online.

Anti-corruption Punjab is giving immediate response through these apps and citizens are giving positive feedbacks.

During the visit, a briefing was also given by the Inquiry Officers on their performances.

The DG anti-corruption said that no concessions should be given to corrupt government officials. He said that embezzlement of state property should be dealt with iron hands and recovered property should be submitted to the national exchequer.