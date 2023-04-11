Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

DG, Anti-Corruption Reviews Ongoing Ramazan Package

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 06:20 PM

DG, Anti-Corruption reviews ongoing Ramazan Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Balochistan Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Tuesday said that it was the duty of all of us to deliver their rights to deserving people with full integrity.

In this regard, any kind of negligence or non-transparency is not acceptable, he said.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to PDMA office on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Kamran Bashir, Circle Officer 2 Amjad Mehmood and Circle Officer,1 Khalil Ahmed were also present with him who visited the warehouse and reviewed the ongoing issues under the Ramazan Package 2023 of Chief Minister Balochistan.

According to the government of Balochistan, under this package, 0.1 million food packages are being provided for the deserving residents of Balochistan.

The anti-corruption team also checked the control room and the packaging of food items.

According to the PDMA officials, this food package would be delivered to all the districts of Balochistan and could be distributed among deserving families through the district administration.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Visit Circle All Government Million

Recent Stories

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt ..

AJK court disqualifies PM Tanvir Ilyas in contempt case

4 minutes ago
 Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indi ..

Govt paying attention to exploit potential of indigenous energy resources

22 minutes ago
 UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Grou ..

UAE-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses relations with Aze ..

39 minutes ago
 PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM gov ..

PM vows to steer Pakistan out of crises as PDM govt completes one-year period

1 hour ago
 Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakist ..

Govt starts work on business plan for Radio Pakistan: Info Minister

1 hour ago
 Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 ..

Emirates to offer daily flights to Toronto from 20 April

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.