DG, Anti-Corruption reviews ongoing Ramazan Package

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Balochistan Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Tuesday said that it was the duty of all of us to deliver their rights to deserving people with full integrity.

In this regard, any kind of negligence or non-transparency is not acceptable, he said.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to PDMA office on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Kamran Bashir, Circle Officer 2 Amjad Mehmood and Circle Officer,1 Khalil Ahmed were also present with him who visited the warehouse and reviewed the ongoing issues under the Ramazan Package 2023 of Chief Minister Balochistan.

According to the government of Balochistan, under this package, 0.1 million food packages are being provided for the deserving residents of Balochistan.

The anti-corruption team also checked the control room and the packaging of food items.

According to the PDMA officials, this food package would be delivered to all the districts of Balochistan and could be distributed among deserving families through the district administration.