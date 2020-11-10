DG appreciates role of Women Rescue workers in emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue-1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed Tuesday highly appreciated the role of female workers in emergencies and protection of many precious lives.

Handing over commendation certificates among the female Rescue workers of Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi here, he said that at present over 100 female workers were doing their job as emergency officials and they were being provided equal opportunities in the service.

He said that Rescue-1122 female workers have been providing services during various emergencies including pregnancy cases.

He said that Rescue ambulances were well equipped to cope with any emergency situation and safe lives till shifting of hospital.