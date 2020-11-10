UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Appreciates Role Of Women Rescue Workers In Emergencies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

DG appreciates role of Women Rescue workers in emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Service Rescue-1122 Dr Khatir Ahmed Tuesday highly appreciated the role of female workers in emergencies and protection of many precious lives.

Handing over commendation certificates among the female Rescue workers of Peshawar, Nowshera, Swabi here, he said that at present over 100 female workers were doing their job as emergency officials and they were being provided equal opportunities in the service.

He said that Rescue-1122 female workers have been providing services during various emergencies including pregnancy cases.

He said that Rescue ambulances were well equipped to cope with any emergency situation and safe lives till shifting of hospital.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Job Nowshera Swabi

Recent Stories

Total VAT revenues amount to AED11.6bn from Januar ..

11 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Port, Jafza see steady growth in constru ..

11 minutes ago

PM calls for global coordinated efforts to combat ..

14 minutes ago

PITB and South Punjab Secretariat sign MoU for e-F ..

19 minutes ago

Gaming, Streaming services and Restaurant vouchers ..

24 minutes ago

Punjab govt imposes smart lockdown in different lo ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.