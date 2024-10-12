Open Menu

DG Archaeology Punjab Visits Taxila Museum And Heritage Sites

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Zaheer Abbas Malik, Director General of Archaeology, Punjab, accompanied by Muhammad Hassan, Director of Archaeology, visited the historic Taxila Museum and surrounding heritage sites to inspect the ongoing work, upkeep, and maintenance of these significant archaeological locations.

The visit aimed to evaluate the current restoration and conservation efforts being undertaken to preserve Taxila’s renowned cultural and historical heritage. As a UNESCO World Heritage site, Taxila is one of the most important archaeological sites in the world, featuring remnants of an ancient civilization.

During their visit, Mr. Malik and Mr. Hassan reviewed the progress on several aspects of the preservation projects. These included the upkeep of ancient structures, preservation of archaeological discoveries, and overall site management to ensure a positive and informative experience for visitors.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Zaheer Abbas Malik emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the historical integrity of the site. He highlighted that the sustainable development of these cultural assets would allow future generations to appreciate and understand Pakistan's rich heritage.

Both officials stressed that the ongoing work is a priority to balance the need for preservation with the importance of making the sites accessible and educational for local and international visitors.

In line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, this initiative reflects the provincial government's commitment to promoting cultural tourism and safeguarding the province’s rich heritage. The Chief Minister envisions transforming Punjab into a hub of historical and cultural tourism, leveraging its wealth of archaeological sites. By investing in the restoration and conservation of iconic sites like Taxila, the government aims to not only preserve these treasures but also enhance tourism, foster economic development, and instill a sense of pride among the people of Pakistan.

The officials reiterated that the government's efforts are driven by the Chief Minister's broader strategy to promote sustainable tourism and cultural preservation across the province, ensuring that Pakistan's historical and archaeological heritage is preserved for future generations.

