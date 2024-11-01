Open Menu

DG Archeology Visits Ali Mardan's Tomb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 09:56 PM

DG Archeology visits Ali Mardan's tomb

Director General (DG) Archaeology Zaheer Abbas Malik, accompanied by former director Malik Maqsood and Deputy Director Iqbal, conducted a visit to Ali Mardan's tomb as part of ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance Punjab’s cultural heritage

This visit aligns with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to protect and preserve the region’s unique historical sites.

During the visit, Malik Maqsood provided an in-depth briefing on the rich history of Ali Mardan's Tomb, a 17th-century architectural landmark. Deputy Director Iqbal detailed the extensive conservation work currently underway, emphasising the significance of these efforts.

The DG inspected the ongoing initiatives, reaffirming the government’s commitment to preserving the iconic structure for future generations.

Discussions during the visit also explored various aspects of the tomb’s potential for up-gradation. Key topics included plans to enhance visitor facilities, improve accessibility and adopt adaptive reuse practices to ensure the site’s sustainable future.

Zaheer Abbas Malik emphasised the chief minister’s vision for Punjab’s heritage, underscoring the goal of revitalizing historical sites as vibrant parts of the community.

He said, “Ali Mardan’s Tomb is a testament to our rich cultural heritage, and it is our responsibility to preserve it with the utmost care. We aim to make heritage sites like this accessible, informative, and inspiring spaces that honor the past and enrich the present."

