DG ARI Inaugurates Solar Pumping System Donated By China Aid
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Director General of Agricultural Research Institute on Monday inaugurated a cutting-edge solar pumping system donated by China Aid to boost agricultural innovation and Pakistan-China bilateral ties.
The inauguration ceremony was led by Director General Agriculture Research Balochistan at SariabRoad, Abdul Rauf Kakar, and attended by senior officials from various departments.
The newly installed solar system is expected to significantly enhance the institute’s energy and water capabilities, addressing long-standing operational challenges.
Expressing heartfelt appreciation, DG Abdul Rauf Kakar thanked the Chinese government and people for their generous contribution. “This modern solar pumping system is a valuable gift to Balochistan’s agricultural sector and a symbol of the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan,” he said.
He noted that the system would serve as a milestone in advancing agricultural research and practical farming solutions in the region.
“Reliable solar energy will help overcome persistent energy shortages, allowing researchers to focus on innovations that improve crop productivity and sustainability,” he added.
Abdul Rauf Kakar also underscored the importance of international collaboration in tackling the province’s agricultural challenges, particularly the energy crisis that has historically impeded research progress.
The ceremony concluded with a collective vote of thanks from institute directors and staff, who pledged to maximize the benefits of the solar facility for the region’s farming community.
This donation is part of China’s broader support for Pakistan’s development, particularly in agriculture — a key focus area under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.
Recent Stories
Realme Concludes Fan 828 Festival in Lahore with Lucky Draws and Activities, Mar ..
Vivo Pakistan Appoints Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador for the All-New Y400
BOP Reports 278% Growth in Operating Profit During 1H-2025, Approves 10% Cash Di ..
PITB and Punjab Counter Narcotics Force Sign Service Level Agreement to Enhance ..
PFUJ two days FEC meeting
Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously
Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distt admin steps up vehicle emission inspections in ICT1 minute ago
-
DG ARI inaugurates solar pumping system donated by China Aid2 minutes ago
-
All departments actively engaged in flood relief efforts: DC2 minutes ago
-
Prophet Muhammad (PBUH): A timeless beacon of mercy and humanity11 minutes ago
-
1800 police cops deployed for polio 04 day campaign11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Assembly Health Committee Reviews bill on Institute of Nephro-Urology11 minutes ago
-
Banni Police arrest man for making fake emergency call on helpline 1512 minutes ago
-
Flood Relief Camp Security Reviewed in Sukkur & Larkana Divisions12 minutes ago
-
DIG Hazara visits injured policemen at AMC, assures full aupport21 minutes ago
-
Secretary Culture grieves over Dr Tabassum demise21 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Reviews Flood Preparedness, Inspects Sensitive Dykes22 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam extends condolences to martyrs of army helicopter crashed22 minutes ago