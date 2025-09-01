Open Menu

DG ARI Inaugurates Solar Pumping System Donated By China Aid

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Director General of Agricultural Research Institute on Monday inaugurated a cutting-edge solar pumping system donated by China Aid to boost agricultural innovation and Pakistan-China bilateral ties.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Director General Agriculture Research Balochistan at SariabRoad, Abdul Rauf Kakar, and attended by senior officials from various departments.

The newly installed solar system is expected to significantly enhance the institute’s energy and water capabilities, addressing long-standing operational challenges.

Expressing heartfelt appreciation, DG Abdul Rauf Kakar thanked the Chinese government and people for their generous contribution. “This modern solar pumping system is a valuable gift to Balochistan’s agricultural sector and a symbol of the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan,” he said.

He noted that the system would serve as a milestone in advancing agricultural research and practical farming solutions in the region.

“Reliable solar energy will help overcome persistent energy shortages, allowing researchers to focus on innovations that improve crop productivity and sustainability,” he added.

Abdul Rauf Kakar also underscored the importance of international collaboration in tackling the province’s agricultural challenges, particularly the energy crisis that has historically impeded research progress.

The ceremony concluded with a collective vote of thanks from institute directors and staff, who pledged to maximize the benefits of the solar facility for the region’s farming community.

This donation is part of China’s broader support for Pakistan’s development, particularly in agriculture — a key focus area under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

