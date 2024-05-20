Open Menu

DG Audit Calls On Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM

DG Audit calls on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

Director General Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Siraj-ul-Haq called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Director General Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Siraj-ul-Haq called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Monday.

Director Audit Safirullah was also present during the meeting.

Director General Audit Siraj-ul-Haq congratulated the Governor on assuming office and briefed him on the audit responsibilities regarding expenditures and revenues of various departments of the provincial government.

Sharing details about annual audit report on expenditures and revenues of various departments of the provincial government, he informed that as per Article 171 of the constitution, the report is submitted to the Governor under the supervision of the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Governor Kundi emphasized the crucial role of audit institutions in maintaining financial discipline and transparency, stating that audit is a fundamental responsibility to maintain financial order.

He stressed the need for a transparent audit and accountability system to ensure financial integrity.

Chairman Governor Inspection Team, Mian Muhammad, also met the Governor at the Governor House and briefed him on the institutional responsibilities. He also briefed that 55 research reports, including public sectors universities, have been compiled. He emphasized the need for a dedicated inquiry into financial irregularities and stressed that inquiries should not be delayed for years. He underscored the importance of ensuring that investigative actions adhere to laws and merit, and any deficiencies or shortcomings in this regard should be rectified promptly.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrd ..

Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi

5 minutes ago
 Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over P ..

Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death

5 minutes ago
 All institutions should work within their constitu ..

All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar

5 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clot ..

Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..

17 minutes ago
 Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iran ..

Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president

8 minutes ago
 Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's propos ..

Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..

8 minutes ago
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establi ..

Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..

8 minutes ago
 Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat

8 minutes ago
 Determination, high morale of policemen valuable a ..

Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO

9 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gi ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..

13 minutes ago
 Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City futu ..

Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future

13 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven ..

Gold hits record high as Iran shock triggers haven support

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan