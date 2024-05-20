DG Audit Calls On Governor Faisal Karim Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Director General Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Siraj-ul-Haq called on Governor Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor House on Monday.
Director Audit Safirullah was also present during the meeting.
Director General Audit Siraj-ul-Haq congratulated the Governor on assuming office and briefed him on the audit responsibilities regarding expenditures and revenues of various departments of the provincial government.
Sharing details about annual audit report on expenditures and revenues of various departments of the provincial government, he informed that as per Article 171 of the constitution, the report is submitted to the Governor under the supervision of the Auditor General of Pakistan.
Governor Kundi emphasized the crucial role of audit institutions in maintaining financial discipline and transparency, stating that audit is a fundamental responsibility to maintain financial order.
He stressed the need for a transparent audit and accountability system to ensure financial integrity.
Chairman Governor Inspection Team, Mian Muhammad, also met the Governor at the Governor House and briefed him on the institutional responsibilities. He also briefed that 55 research reports, including public sectors universities, have been compiled. He emphasized the need for a dedicated inquiry into financial irregularities and stressed that inquiries should not be delayed for years. He underscored the importance of ensuring that investigative actions adhere to laws and merit, and any deficiencies or shortcomings in this regard should be rectified promptly.
APP/ash/
