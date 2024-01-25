DG Audit KP Calls On Governor, Present Audit Report
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 07:48 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) Audit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shehzad Naeem here on Thursday called on KP Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali and presented audit report of provincial expenditures and revenue in the year 2022-23.
Director Audit, Sajid Khan and Audit Officer, Aadil Shah were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the KP Governor termed the report a step forward towards transparency and said that the audit guarantees clarity and judicious use of funds by government departments. He highlighted the significance of proper implementation of recommendations mentioned in the audit report and it would further improve transparency and clarity in financial matters.
The Governor said that recommendations were not against any department but they were meant to formulate a result-oriented planning to avoid financial irregularities in the future.
He also directed to inform the relevant departments about irregularities in their financial affairs and added that provincial government and public sector departments were working to ensure good governance and transparency.
Later, a delegation of traders community met with the Governor and informed him about the loss of Time Center’s shopkeepers. He assured his cooperation to the traders and said that the provincial government and concerned authorities would be contacted for providing them financial help to cover losses incurred by the fire.
