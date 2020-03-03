UrduPoint.com
DG Audit Presents Audit Reports Of Local Govt To KP Governor

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:22 PM

The Director General Audit, District Government Muhammad Jan Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Director General Audit, District Government Muhammad Jan Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House.

The DG presented audit reports of Local Government for the year 20187-18 and 2019-20 to the Governor.

