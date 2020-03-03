DG Audit Presents Audit Reports Of Local Govt To KP Governor
Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:22 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :The Director General Audit, District Government Muhammad Jan Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman here at Governor House.
The DG presented audit reports of Local Government for the year 20187-18 and 2019-20 to the Governor.