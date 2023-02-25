UrduPoint.com

DG Audit Sindh Calls On Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2023 | 08:37 PM

DG Audit Sindh calls on Governor

Director General (DG) Audit Sindh Nazar Mohammed Ranjha called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Audit Sindh Nazar Mohammed Ranjha called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday.

They discussed the transparent use of government funds, effective measures to this effect and the role and importance of the Directorate General Audit.

Governor Kamran Tessori said that the fair use of funds becomes the cause of ease for the general public.

He said that funds could be used in an effective manner after removing various faults through audit.

The DG Audit briefed the Governor about his office in detail. He also presented a report of various provincial departments to the Governor.

Related Topics

Sindh Governor Government

Recent Stories

Nigerians defy election delays with hope for chang ..

Nigerians defy election delays with hope for change

1 minute ago
 CJ FSC plants trees to combat climate change

CJ FSC plants trees to combat climate change

1 minute ago
 Punjab Irrigation dept conducting georeferencing o ..

Punjab Irrigation dept conducting georeferencing of tube wells

1 minute ago
 Nation praying for "success" of PTI 'Jail Bharo Te ..

Nation praying for "success" of PTI 'Jail Bharo Tehreek': Sindh Information Mini ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Justice Minister Says Only 4 Instances of ..

Turkish Justice Minister Says Only 4 Instances of Post-Quake Looting Confirmed

3 minutes ago
 India, Germany Outline Vision to Boost Technology ..

India, Germany Outline Vision to Boost Technology Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.