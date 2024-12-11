Open Menu

DG BDA Inspects Ongoing Development Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DG BDA inspects ongoing development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Rashid Irshad Hussain inspected the ongoing development projects here in the city on Wednesday.

On the occasion, the Director of Engineering briefed him about the development works and provided details.

The DG BDA examined the construction and repair works on the roads from Grain Market to Gulberg Chowk, Shikarpuri Gate to Saraiki Chowk, and Cheema Town to Azam Chowk.

While talking,he said that all resources would be utilized to ensure that the public benefits from development, and every possible measure would be taken for the timely completion of development projects.

