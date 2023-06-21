DG BDA visits site on under construction double road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority (BDA) Maher Khalid Ahmed here on Wednesday reviewed progress of the ongoing development project of the two-way road from Ghala Mandi to Gulberg Chowk, Railway Road.

Deputy Director BDA Afzal Baig and Assistant Director Hafiz Masood were also present on the occasion.

The deputy director briefed the Director General about the ongoing development project.

Mehr Khalid Ahmed issued instructions to the concerned officers that no compromise would be made on quality of the development project.

He said that no negligence would be tolerated in quality and speed of the development work .