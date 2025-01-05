DG BISP Orders To Block 139 Devices In Sukkur Region
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) has initiated a comprehensive effort to address complaints related to ongoing distribution of quarterly stipends to deserving families through established campsites.
In a recent meeting held at the BISP's Zonal Office in Sukkur, Director General (DG), BISP Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh issued orders for ensuring strict monitoring and effective measures to be taken to resolve different complaints related to the quarterly stipend.
The meeting, attended by senior officials including Zonal Director Abdul Hafeez Naper, Director NSER Irfan Rafiq, and Deputy Directors Abdul Latif and Abdul Khaliq, aimed to ensure the transparent distribution of stipends to deserving women. The Director General emphasized the importance of strict monitoring to prevent any irregularities and ensure that beneficiaries receive their full stipend amount of Rs. 10,500.
During his visit to various districts of Sukkur, DG Sheikh discovered that 139 agents were involved in roaming and other complaints. Consequently, orders were issued to block the devices of these agents, and strict legal action will be taken against those found guilty of cutting or roaming.
He informed that to ensure the smooth distribution of stipends, provincial-level monitoring teams have been established to conduct strict monitoring in the field. Additionally, teams from the BISP's Islamabad headquarters are also monitoring the quarterly stipend payment centers to prevent any irregularities.
He revealed that the BISP is considering establishing a payment center in Babarlo to facilitate the convenient distribution of stipends to deserving families. This move is expected to benefit a large number of beneficiaries in the region.
The Director General of BISP has urged deserving women to report any complaints of deduction or irregularities to the BISP officers present at the payment centers, he added.
He emphasized that beneficiaries should receive their full stipend of Rs. 10,500 and should not be forced to make any deductions.
He said that the BISP is committed to ensuring the transparent and efficient distribution of stipends to deserving families, and any attempts to exploit or deceive beneficiaries will be met with strict action.
