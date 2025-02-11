DG BISP Sindh conducts Surprise visits to field offices

The Director General of Benazir Income Support Program Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh has conducted surprise visits to various payment centers, dynamic registration centers, and Benazir Nashonama centers in the Hyderabad zone

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Director General of Benazir Income Support Program Sindh, Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh has conducted surprise visits to various payment centers, dynamic registration centers, and Benazir Nashonama centers in the Hyderabad zone.

The visit aimed to ensure transparency and efficiency in the distribution of quarterly stipends amongst deserving women and families.

During the visit, the Director General listened to the concerns of beneficiaries and issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve issues related to payment delays and deductions.

He emphasized the importance of distribution of quarterly Benazir Income Support stipends and Taleemi Wazaif in a fair and transparent manner.

DG said that The Benazir Income Support Program is committed to providing financial assistance to low-income families and promoting education and economic empowerment among women and we will not tolerate any irregularities or deductions from the stipends, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure that our benefits reach the most deserving and vulnerable segments of society.

The Director General also instructed his officers to treat all beneficiaries with respect, kindness, and dignity.He visited various Nashonama centers and schools in Qasimabad, Latifabad, and Tando Muhammad Khan, where he interacted with children who are benefiting from the educational institution.