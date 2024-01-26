DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Director General (DG) Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Zehra Aslam, visited the tehsil offices of BISP in Upper Mohmand, Haleemzai, and Baizai on Friday.

She discusses the existing situation of the registration process and proposes suggestions to improve it further. Officials of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) were also present on the occasion.

During the visit, DG BISP was also briefed about efforts being made to engage area elders and local government representatives to get support. She also visited DRC in Ghalanai, reviewed the registration process, and listened to the problems and concerns of staff.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that BISP is endeavoring to support the needy and poor by providing them financial assistance. She directed staff to be polite with people and said the facilitation of poor people is the prime responsibility of BISP.

She also stressed transparency in disbursement and said that BISP has been launched to reduce poverty, address social inequality, and bring positive change in the lives of poor and deserving segments of society.