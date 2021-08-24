DG CAA called on Governor GB

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Flt. Lt, (R) Khaqan Murtaza called on Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on Monday to review the expansion and arrangements of Skardu Airport

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Director General, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Flt. Lt, (R) Khaqan Murtaza called on Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon on Monday to review the expansion and arrangements of Skardu Airport.

During the interaction, the Director General of Civil Aviation Authority said that the expansion project of Skardu Airport was in full swing, adding that soon international flights would land here.

On the occasion Governor Gilgit-Baltistan commended the CAA for operating flights to Gilgit-Baltistan from other cities across the country and stressed the need for timely completion of Skardu Airport expansion project and provision of facilities similar to other airports in the country.

The Governor Gilgit-Baltistan further said that with the expansion of Skardu Airport national and international flights would be able to land at Skardu Airport which will not only reduce the travel difficulties of the locals but also boost tourism sector of Gilgit-Baltistan as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

Governor GB said that surely a revolution would come in the region.

He said that after expansion of Sakardu Airport, international flights carrying international tourists and mountaineering would come to Gilgit-Baltistan, which will promote tourism in the region and provide employment opportunities to unemployed youth.

Stressing on the need to operate direct flights from Gilgit-Baltistan for Hajj, the Governor said that direct flights would significantly reduce the travel difficulties and expenses of the locals.