DG CAA To Hold E-kachehri On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Hassan Nasir Jamy would hold the 2nd online E-Kachehri through the official Facebook page on Monday from 1100 hours to 1200 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Hassan Nasir Jamy would hold the 2nd online E-Kachehri through the official Facebook page on Monday from 1100 hours to 1200 hours.

During the one-hour session, the general public would be able to register and discuss their complaints about the lost/damage baggage, staff behaviour, airlines related issues, lack of facilities & services and general issues, a news release said.

E-kachehri is being held under directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to reach out to the public for better service delivery and stay in contact with the maximum number of citizens for resolving their issues, concerns and complaints, especially of those who could not use Pakistan Citizens Portal for lodging their complaints.

The link is https://www.facebook.com/PCAA.Official/

