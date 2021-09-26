DG CAA to hold E-Kachehri on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Flt Lt (Retd) Khaqan Murtaza would hold an E-Kachehri on Tuesday aimed at listening to the problems of general public and resolving their grievances at the earliest.

"Complainants are requested to write their complaints in the comment box by mentioning their name, contact details, email & name of the airport during online E-Kachehri," the CAA said in a tweet.

The DG could be contacted at http://facebook.com/pcaa.official, the authority said adding a series of online Kachehries had been started in line with the special directives of the Prime Minister and Ministry of Aviation for the public facilitation.