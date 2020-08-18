UrduPoint.com
DG CAA Visits IIA, Seeks Plan To Avoid Rainwater Damages

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

DG CAA visits IIA, seeks plan to avoid rainwater damages

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Civil Aviation Hassan Nasir Jami on Tuesday visited Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and inspected the rainwater leakage area.

The DG accompanied by International consultant of IIA and relevant contractor got detailed briefing about the incident which incident occurred during the wee hours of August 14.

DG directed the concerned to submit the report about the incident after detailed assessment of the situation.

He directed the Civil Aviation Division to submit the report about repair work to damages on daily basis.

He said he needs a clear line of action to deal with the issue, said a press release.

He directed to prepare a comprehensive plan to avoid such damages in future. He also sought a report and the reasons of the leakage and the persons responsible for the seepage.

He also sought a detailed report about the damages to the infrastructure of IIA.

