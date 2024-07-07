DG Capital Metropolitan Govt visits Supreme Command Post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Director General Capital and Metropolitan Government Peshawar Waheedur Rehman Sunday visited the Supreme Command Post and reviewed the arrangements for the Muharram processions. H issued instructions for timely completion of all arrangements for a peaceful conduct of Muharram-ul-Haram.

On this occasion, he was briefed regarding steps being taken for ensuring security in the area besides providing information regarding the finalization of the arrangements, upon which the DG issued instructions to complete all the arrangements well in time.