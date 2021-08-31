DG City Govt directs implementation of Corona SOPs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, Arshad Ali Zubair has directed the implementation of official standard operating procedures (SOPs) for arresting the spread of Corona pandemic.

Presiding over a meeting after assuming charge of his office here on Tuesday, he further directed fumigation in all bus stations operating under the supervision of City District Government on daily basis and allowing the entry of only safety mask wearing people inside the facility.

Others who attended were included Deputy Director (Terminal) Kamran Amjad, Deputy Director (Development), Shariq Khan, Admin Officer Qadeem Shah, Muneeb-ur-Rehman and other concerned officers.

On this occasion, the Deputy Director (Bus Terminal), Kamran Amjad gave a detailed briefing regarding bus stations, properties and other matters of the City District Government.

DG Arshad Ali Zubair said that the process of punishment and reward will continue in the department under which those showing good performance will be conferred with commendation certificates while poor performers will face disciplinary action.

He directed the Deputy Director (Bus Terminal) for conducting disinfection spray in all bus stations on daily basis, besides guaranteeing the implementation of Corona SOPs.