DG Civil Defence heaps praise on courage of flood hit people, rescuers

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Civil Defence Shahid Hassan Khan Kalyani on Monday visited flood relief camps in Dera Ghazi Khan and heaped praise on courage and resilience demonstrated by flood affected people and commended all those involved in rescue, relief operations including civil defence officials.

Accompanying civil defence officer DG Khan Khalid Kareem during visits to relief camps at TDCP and Mamoory, Kalyani distributed ration among the people and reviewed arrangements there for facilitation of the affected people.

He said, "Our people faced the flood bravely," adding that civil defence workers were always ready to help the people in trouble.

He said that civil defence officials provided relief to hundreds of people and would continue to operate with the same spirit.