UrduPoint.com

DG Culture For Strengthening Ties With China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2022 | 03:20 PM

DG Culture for strengthening ties with China

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Abid Khan Wazir on Wednesday underlined the importance of strengthening cultural, social and economic ties with China.

He expressed these views during a visit to China Window setup here with an aim to create awareness and promote Chinese culture to locals and further strengthen bond of friendship between the two countries.

He visited various sections and galleries of the Chinese Window and lauded efforts of the department to present Chines culture in best manner for awareness of local people.

During his visit, the DG was informed about Chinese language facility at the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Abid said that Culture Center would also be setup in Nishtar Hall in the pattern of China Window to depict rich Khyber Pakhtunkwa culture at one place.

He said that learning Chinese language would not only benefit the future generation to find jobs in Chinese companies, interacting with Chinese tourists but would also play key role in people-to-people contact.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Visit Best Jobs

Recent Stories

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he ..

Neither meant to threaten lady judge nor could he think of it: Imran Khan

48 minutes ago
 Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC ..

Rizwan displaces Babar as No. 1 T20I batter in ICC men's rankings

1 hour ago
 Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected ..

Rescue, relief efforts continue in flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today agains ..

Asia Cup 2022: Rizwan all set to play today against Afghanistan

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns ..

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan, Afghanistan to lock horns today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.