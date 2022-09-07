DG Culture for strengthening ties with China

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Abid Khan Wazir on Wednesday underlined the importance of strengthening cultural, social and economic ties with China.

He expressed these views during a visit to China Window setup here with an aim to create awareness and promote Chinese culture to locals and further strengthen bond of friendship between the two countries.

He visited various sections and galleries of the Chinese Window and lauded efforts of the department to present Chines culture in best manner for awareness of local people.

During his visit, the DG was informed about Chinese language facility at the centre.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Abid said that Culture Center would also be setup in Nishtar Hall in the pattern of China Window to depict rich Khyber Pakhtunkwa culture at one place.

He said that learning Chinese language would not only benefit the future generation to find jobs in Chinese companies, interacting with Chinese tourists but would also play key role in people-to-people contact.